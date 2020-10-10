Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,427. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

