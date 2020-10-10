Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after acquiring an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $120,118,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $62,226,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $55,683,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 14,937,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,810,719. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

