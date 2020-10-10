Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.39. The stock had a trading volume of 730,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.