Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.74. 3,921,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

