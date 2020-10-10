Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.51. 8,672,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.93 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $500.95 per share, with a total value of $249,473.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.