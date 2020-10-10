Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

MPLX stock remained flat at $$17.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.