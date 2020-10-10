Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $85,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.04. 1,199,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,120. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $239,220.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $617,720.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $552,411.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

