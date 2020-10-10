Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 40,246 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

