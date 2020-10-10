Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,184,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after buying an additional 656,086 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 474,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

