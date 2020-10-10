Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,821,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 211,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

