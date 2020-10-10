Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,803,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,180 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,347,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE:WFC remained flat at $$25.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,211,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

