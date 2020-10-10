Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 1,187,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.