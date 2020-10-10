Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,003. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

