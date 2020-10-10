Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

