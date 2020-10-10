Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 13,172,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

