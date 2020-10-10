Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. 2,700,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,881. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

