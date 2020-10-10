Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $44.80 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $44.80 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.05061086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,344,228,595 coins and its circulating supply is 82,165,598 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

