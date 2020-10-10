CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

