DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $62.50 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

TREX opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

