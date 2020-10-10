Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.