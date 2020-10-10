DAOBet Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $185,044.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.02132147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00499077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars.

