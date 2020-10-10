Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $42.37.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

