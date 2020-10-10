DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

NYSE DCP opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.89.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 194.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

