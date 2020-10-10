DDKoin Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $132,458.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00023224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

