Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.24. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 30,133 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

