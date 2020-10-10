DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DeNA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DeNA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

DNACF stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.69. DeNA has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DeNA (DNACF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.