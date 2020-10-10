DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.74. DermTech has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

