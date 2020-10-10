Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.