Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

FRA DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.79. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

