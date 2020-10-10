Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.82 ($44.49).

Shares of SOW opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.01 and a 200 day moving average of €35.97. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52-week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

