Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €51.10 ($60.12) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

