Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 94,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

