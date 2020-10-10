DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.