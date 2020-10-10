DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,782,332 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

