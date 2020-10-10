Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $164.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $109.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Diageo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

