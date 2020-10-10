Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry year to date despite the pandemic-related headwinds. With easing of lockdowns across the globe, the company is witnessing a gradual recovery in on-trade volumes from bars and restaurants. As a result, it predicts sequential improvements in organic net sales, volume and operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2021. It also plans to increase marketing investment as demand recovers. Moreover, it is relentlessly working to leverage its existing e-commerce capabilities and accelerate investments in the online platform to cater to the pandemic-driven shift in consumer shopping behavior. However, it reported top and bottom line declines in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic related disruptions in the second half of fiscal 2020, which more than offset its consistently strong results in the first half.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after buying an additional 357,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after buying an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 40.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 169,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

