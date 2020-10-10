Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) shares rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 18,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

