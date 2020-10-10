Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.37. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,178,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

