Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.10

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $17.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.08.

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

