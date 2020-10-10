Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading Up 0.9%

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.01 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.