DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.17.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

