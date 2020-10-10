Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.

Dno Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

