DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

