Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.40

Shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $329.40 and traded as high as $377.20. Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $369.99, with a volume of 738,293 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Get Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L)’s payout ratio is 526.32%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,050 ($22,278.84). Also, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 50,000 shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £173,000 ($226,055.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,055 shares of company stock worth $21,856,470.

About Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.