Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $13.81. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 304,796 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26. The company has a market cap of $419.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.41.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

