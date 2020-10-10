Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.

DOV stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dover by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

