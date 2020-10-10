Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.94

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.94 and traded as high as $288.60. Drax Group shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 360,939 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently -107.38%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton bought 60,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £165,653.44 ($216,455.56).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

