DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DUFRY AG/ADR stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

