E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.62

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $9.81. E.On shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 4,696,179 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.91).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

