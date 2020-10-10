Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $189.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

